S.Korea Reports 113 More COVID-19 Cases, 22,504 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

S.Korea reports 113 more COVID-19 cases, 22,504 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 113 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,504.

The daily caseload stayed below 200 for two straight weeks, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14.

It was attributed to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 49 were Seoul residents and 24 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,038.

No more death was reported, leaving the death toll at 367. The total fatality rate stood at 1.63 percent.

A total of 432 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 19,310. The total recovery rate was 85.81 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.17 million people, among whom 2,130,486 tested negative for the virus and 25,842 are being checked.

