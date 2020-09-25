S.Korea reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 23,455 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,455.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for three straight days due to the continued cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 56 were Seoul residents and 26 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,149.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 395. The total fatality rate stood at 1.68 percent.

A total of 146 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 20,978. The total recovery rate was 89.44 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.28 million people, among whom 2,237,246 tested negative for the virus and 19,575 are being checked.