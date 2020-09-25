UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 114 More COVID-19 Cases, 23,455 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

S.Korea reports 114 more COVID-19 cases, 23,455 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,455.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for three straight days due to the continued cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

Of the new cases, 56 were Seoul residents and 26 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Nineteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,149.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 395. The total fatality rate stood at 1.68 percent.

A total of 146 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 20,978. The total recovery rate was 89.44 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.28 million people, among whom 2,237,246 tested negative for the virus and 19,575 are being checked.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea Church From Million

Recent Stories

Hindus protest outside Indian High Commission agai ..

21 minutes ago

Student of Excel School who inspires others in rec ..

38 minutes ago

OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones loaded with exci ..

40 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

1 hour ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

2 hours ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.