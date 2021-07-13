UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 1,150 More COVID-19 Cases, 170,296 In Total

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

S.Korea reports 1,150 more COVID-19 cases, 170,296 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,150 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 170,296.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 1,100 in the previous day, staying above 1,000 for the seventh consecutive day. The daily average caseload for the past week rose to 1,251.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 414 were Seoul residents and 313 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,641.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,046. The total fatality rate stood at 1.20 percent.

A total of 565 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 154,752. The total recovery rate was 90.87 percent.

The country has tested over 10.96 million people, among whom 10,614,873 tested negative for the virus and 179,130 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,618,302 people with 5,940,374 fully vaccinated.

