S.Korea reports 1,219 more COVID-19 cases, 201,002 in total

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,219 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 201,002.

The daily caseload was down from 1,442 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 27 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,549.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 362 were Seoul residents and 328 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 401, or 34.9 percent of the total local transmission.