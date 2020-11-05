UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 125 More COVID-19 Cases, 27,050 In Total

SEOUL, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 125 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,050.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for two straight days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 46 were Seoul residents and 23 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,862.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 475. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 percent.

A total of 119 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 24,735. The total recovery rate was 91.44 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 2.67 million people, among whom 2,621,594 tested negative for the virus and 25,062 are being checked.

