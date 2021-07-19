UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

S.Korea reports 1,252 more COVID-19 cases, 179,203 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,252 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 179,203.

The daily caseload was down from 1,454 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for the 13th consecutive day. The daily average caseload for the past week was 1,437.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 413 were Seoul residents and 336 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-four cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,940.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,058. The total fatality rate stood at 1.15 percent.

A total of 677 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 159,630. The total recovery rate was 89.08 percent.

The country has tested over 11.20 million people, among whom 10,782,542 tested negative for the virus and 240,689 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 16,133,084 people with 6,565,472 fully vaccinated.

