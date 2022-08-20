UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 129,411 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 129,411 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,129,387, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 138,812 in the previous day, but it was higher than 124,555 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 127,615.

Among the new cases, 492 were imported, lifting the total to 54,490.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 511, up 19 from the previous day.

Eighty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 25,980. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

