S.Korea reports 1,316 more COVID-19 cases, 165,344 in total

SEOUL, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,316 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 165,344.

It was slightly up from the record daily high of 1,275 tallied in the previous day, continuing to break records for the second consecutive day.

The daily confirmed cases stayed above 1,200 for three straight days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 971.

The resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 495 were Seoul residents and 396 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 10,499.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,036. The total fatality rate stood at 1.23 percent.

A total of 575 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 152,498. The total recovery rate was 92.23 percent.

The country has tested over 10.84 million people, among whom 10,518,405 tested negative for the virus and 160,468 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,514,017 people with 5,654,835 fully vaccinated.