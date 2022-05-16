UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 13,296 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 13,296 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,795,357, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 25,434 in the previous day, and lower than 20,588 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 28 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,342.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 345, up seven from the previous day.

A total of 35 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,744. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,562,798, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,226,299 or 64.7 percent of the population.

