UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 13,358 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

S.Korea reports 13,358 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 13,358 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,188,200, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 6,172 in the previous day, but it was lower than 15,790 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,839.

Among the new cases, 59 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,117.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 114, down three from the previous day.

A total of six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,305. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

West Indies makes 69 runs after 15 overs

3 minutes ago
 Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

3 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

3 hours ago
 SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

SHC allows Dua to decide her fate

4 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

5 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.