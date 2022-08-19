S.Korea reports 138,812 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 138,812 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,000,037, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 178,574 in the previous day, but it was higher than 128,675 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 126,926.

Among the new cases, 465 were imported, lifting the total to 53,999.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 492, up 22 from the previous day.

Eighty-three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 25,896. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.