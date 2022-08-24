S.Korea reports 139,339 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 139,339 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,588,640, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 150,258 the previous day and lower than 180,763 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 129,473.

Among the new cases, 456 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 56,160.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 573, up 86 from the previous day.