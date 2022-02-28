UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 139,626 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM

S.Korea reports 139,626 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 139,626 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday, raising the total number of infections to 3,134,456, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 163,565 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend, falling below 140,000 in six days, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 27,911 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 37,258 and 10,740 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 63,557, or 45.6 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 160 were imported, lifting the total to 29,318.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 715, up 52 from the previous day.

A total of 114 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 8,058. The total fatality rate was 0.26 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,852,140 people, or 87.4 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,358,888, or 86.4 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 31,359,539, or 61.1 percent of the population.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea Sunday From

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

1 hour ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

2 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

2 hours ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>