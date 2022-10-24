S.Korea reports 14,302 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 14,302 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,311,636, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 26,256 in the previous day, but it was higher than 11,025 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 25,759.

Among the new cases, 56 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,286.