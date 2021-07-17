S.Korea reports 1,455 more COVID-19 cases, 176,500 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,455 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 176,500.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 1,536 in the previous day, but it stayed above 1,000 for the 11th straight day. The daily average caseload for the past week was 1,397.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 556 were Seoul residents and 385 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifty-one cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 10,844.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,055. The total fatality rate stood at 1.16 percent.

A total of 847 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 157,960. The total recovery rate was 89.50 percent.

The country has tested over 11.14 million people, among whom 10,745,090 tested negative for the virus and 227,636 are being checked.