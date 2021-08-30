S.Korea reports 1,487 more COVID-19 cases, 250,051 in total

SEOUL, Aug. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,487 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 250,051.

The daily caseload was down from 1,619 in the prior day partly due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 1,000 for 55 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,754.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 436 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 402 and 63 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 525, or 36.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixty-one cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,512.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,284. The total fatality rate stood at 0.91 percent.

A total of 1,632 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 220,358. The total recovery rate was 88.13 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 28,641,079 people with 14,619,071 fully vaccinated.