S.Korea reports 1,536 more COVID-19 cases, 175,046 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,536 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 175,046.

The daily caseload was down from 1,599 in the prior day, but it marked the third-highest reading since the country's first case was found in January last year.

The daily number hovered above 1,000 for the 10th consecutive day. The daily average caseload for the past week rose to 1,386.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 564 were Seoul residents and 448 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Sixty cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 10,793.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,051. The total fatality rate stood at 1.17 percent.

A total of 604 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 157,113. The total recovery rate was 89.76 percent.

The country has tested over 11.10 million people, among whom 10,715,346 tested negative for the virus and 218,192 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,960,609 people with 6,326,705 fully vaccinated.