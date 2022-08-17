UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 180,803 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 180,803 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 21,682,816, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 84,128 in the previous day, and higher than 151,748 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 119,576.

Among the new cases, 567 were imported, lifting the total to 52,909.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 469, down 94 from the previous day.

Forty-two more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 25,752. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

