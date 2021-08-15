UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 1,817 More COVID-19 Cases, 223,928 In Total

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea had reported 1,817 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 223,928.

The daily caseload was down from 1,930 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 40 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,853.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 478 were Seoul residents and 505 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 671, or 38.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Sixty-eight cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 12,806.

