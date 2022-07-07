UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 18,511 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 01:10 PM

SEOUL, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) APP):South Korea reported 18,511 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,451,862, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 19,371 in the prior day, but it was far higher than 9,591 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 13,222.

Among the new cases, 194 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 36,510.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 56, down five from the previous day.

Ten more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,593. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

