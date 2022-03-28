UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 187,213 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 187,213 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 12,003,054, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 318,130 recorded in the previous day due to less virus tests over the weekend, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Of the new cases, 34,189 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 50,574 and 11,726, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 90,699, or 48.5 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the newly reported infections, 25 were imported cases, lifting the total to 30,965.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,273, up 57 from the previous day.

Another 287 deaths were confirmed from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 15,186. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The Asian country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,944,289 people, or 87.6 percent of the total population, and the number of fully vaccinated people was 44,472,644, or 86.7 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 32,629,321, or 63.6 percent of the population.

