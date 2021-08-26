S.Korea reports 1,882 more COVID-19 cases, 243,317 in total

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,882 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 243,317.

The daily caseload was down from 2,154 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 51 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,788.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 566 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 504 and 98.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 661, or 36.1 percent of the total local transmission.

Fifty-three cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 13,325.

Twenty deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,257. The total fatality rate stood at 0.93 percent.

A total of 1,694 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 212,871. The total recovery rate was 87.49 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 27,076,636 people with 13,358,239 fully vaccinated.

