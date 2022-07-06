S.Korea reports 19,371 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 19,371 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,433,359, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 18,147 the previous day and far higher than 10,455 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 11,950.

Among the new cases, 224 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 36,316.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 61, up seven from the previous day.

