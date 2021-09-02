UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 1,961 More COVID-19 Cases, 255,401 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:20 AM

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 1,961 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 255,401.

The daily caseload was down from 2,024 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 58 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,727.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 555 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 688 and 120 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region.

The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 564, or 29.3 percent of the total local transmission.

Thirty-four cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 13,615.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,303. The total fatality rate stood at 0.90 percent.

A total of 1,903 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 226,222. The total recovery rate was 88.58 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 29,458,016 people with 16,283,360 fully vaccinated.

