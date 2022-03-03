UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 198,803 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

S.Korea reports 198,803 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 198,803 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 3,691,488, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from a record high of 219,240 in the previous day, but it stayed high around 200,000, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 43,675 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 51,941 and 15,964 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 87,169, or 43.9 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 54 were imported, lifting the total to 29,497.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>