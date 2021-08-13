S.Korea reports 1,990 more COVID-19 cases, 220,182 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 1,990 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 220,182.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 1,987 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 38 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,826.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 504 were Seoul residents and 527 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 788, or 41.2 percent of the total local transmission.

Seventy-seven cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 12,669.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,144. The total fatality rate stood at 0.97 percent.