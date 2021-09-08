UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 2,050 More COVID-19 Cases, 265,423 In Total

SEOUL, Sept. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,050 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of coronavirus infections to 265,423.

The daily caseload was up from 1,597 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 64 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,712.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 665 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 691 and 120 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 538, or 26.

7 percent of the total locally transmitted cases.

Thirty-six cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,800.

Four more deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 2,334 in the Asian country. The total fatality rate stands currently at 0.88 percent.

An additional 2,061 patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, bringing the combined number of recoveries to 237,286. The total recovery rate stands currently at 89.40 percent.

Since mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 31,323,194 people, or 61.0 percent of its population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people has risen to 18,807,546, or 36.6 percent of the South Korean population.

