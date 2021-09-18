UrduPoint.com

S.Korea reports 2,087 more COVID-19 cases, 284,022 in total

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,087 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 284,022.

The daily caseload was up from 2,008 in the prior day, hovering above 1,000 for 74 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,828.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 700 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 665 and 145.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 537, or 26.

2 percent of the total local transmission.

Forty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,123.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,394. The total fatality rate stood at 0.84 percent.

Another 1,935 patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 256,029. The total recovery rate was 90.14 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 36,075,026 people, or 70.3 percent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 21,933,023, or 42.7 percent of the population.

