S.Korea reports 23,091 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 23,091 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,581,856, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 46,011 in the previous day and lower than 23,751 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of new cases was 51,995.

Among the new cases, 61 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 70,871.

The number of infected people who were in critical condition stood at 465, up 14 from the previous day.

Thirty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 30,066.