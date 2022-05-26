UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 23,956 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) ::South Korea reported 23,956 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,017,923, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 26,344 in the previous day, lower than 31,342 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 21 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,587.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 237, up five from the previous day.

A total of 23 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,029. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,571,263, or 86.9 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,272,841, or 64.8 percent of the population.

