S.Korea Reports 2,486 More COVID-19 Cases, 313,773 In Total

SEOUL, Oct. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,486 new cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 313,773.

The daily caseload was down from 2,563 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 87 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,664.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 907 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 817 and 156.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 571, or 23.

3 percent of the total local transmission.

Thirty-five cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,470.

Sixteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,497. The total fatality rate stood at 0.80 percent.

A total of 1,371 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 275,576. The total recovery rate was 87.83 percent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 39,347,573 people, or 76.6 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 25,713,009, or 50.1 percent of the population.

