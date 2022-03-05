UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 254,327 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SEOUL, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 254,327 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 4,212,652, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from the record high of 266,853 in the previous day. The total cases topped 4 million five days after surpassing 3 million, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the Omicron variant spread.

Of the new cases, 53,191 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 70,243 and 18,838 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 111,978, or 44.0 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 77 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 29,656.

