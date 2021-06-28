S.Korea reports 267 more cases of COVID-19 variants, 2,492 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea reported 267 more cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 2,492, the health authorities said Monday.

Among the new cases spotted since June 20, 71 were imported from overseas while the remaining 196 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The far higher number of local transmissions caused worry about the variant spread in the local communities.

Of the new cases, 189 came from the variant found in Britain, 73 from India, four from South Africa and one from Brazil respectively.

Out of the combined variant cases, 2,075 stemmed from Britain, 263 from India, 143 from South Africa and 11 from Brazil each. The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.