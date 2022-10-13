UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 26,957 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

S.Korea reports 26,957 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 26,957 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the country's total number of infections to 25,052,677, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 30,535 in the previous day and lower than 28,635 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 20,188.

Among the newly recorded infections, 71 were imported cases, lifting the total to 68,593.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 266, up three from the previous day.

Twenty-five more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, taking the death toll to 28,748. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.