S.Korea reports 26,957 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Oct. 16(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :--::South Korea reported 26,957 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the country's total number of infections to 25,052,677, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 30,535 in the previous day and lower than 28,635 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 20,188.

Among the newly recorded infections, 71 were imported cases, lifting the total to 68,593.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 266, up three from the previous day.