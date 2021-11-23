S.Korea reports 2,699 more COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 2,699 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 420,950.

The daily caseload was down from 2,827 in the previous day, staying below 3,000 for two days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,160 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 769 and 129.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 627, or 23.

4 percent of the total local transmission.

Fourteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,547.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 549, up 34 from the previous day.

Thirty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,328. The total fatality rate was 0.79 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,290,047 people, or 82.4 percent of the total population.

The number of the fully vaccinated people was 40,585,580, or 79.0 percent of the population, while 1,958,451 people received booster shots.

