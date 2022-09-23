S.Korea reports 29,108 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 29,108 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,565,021, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 33,009 in the previous day and lower than 51,857 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 35,553. Among the new cases, 303 were imported, lifting the total to 65,282.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 399, down 29 from the previous day. Sixty-eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,077. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.