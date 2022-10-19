S.Korea reports 29,503 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 29,503 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising its total number of infections to 25,194,177, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 33,248 in the previous day and lower than 30,519 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,086.

Among the new cases, 72 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,014.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 243, down four from the previous day.

Forty-three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,899. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.