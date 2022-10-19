UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 29,503 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

S.Korea reports 29,503 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Oct. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 29,503 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising its total number of infections to 25,194,177, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 33,248 in the previous day and lower than 30,519 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 24,086.

Among the new cases, 72 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 69,014.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 243, down four from the previous day.

Forty-three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,899. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan to chase 155-run target set by Afghanistan

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

3 hours ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

11 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.