S.Korea reports 29,581 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 29,581 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,756,627, the health authorities said Saturday.

The daily caseload was down from 32,451 in the previous day, and lower than 39,590 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 25 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,288.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 341, down six from the previous day.

A total of 55 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 23,661. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.