S.Korea Reports 30,535 New COVID-19 Cases

Published October 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 30,535 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,025,749, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 15,476 in the prior day, but it was lower than 34,731 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 20,428.

Among the new cases, 70 were imported, lifting the total to 68,525.

