S.Korea reports 3,062 new cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 3,062 new cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 16,842, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases found since Aug. 15, 163 were imported from overseas while the remaining 2,899 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of the new cases, 3,033 came from the Delta variant and 29 from Alpha.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 13,454 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,217 from Alpha, 149 from Beta, and 22 from Gamma.

The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,509 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 239,287. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 49 straight days.

Among the new cases, 39 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 13,232.