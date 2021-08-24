UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 3,062 New Cases Of COVID-19 Variants In Past Week

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

S.Korea reports 3,062 new cases of COVID-19 variants in past week

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 3,062 new cases of COVID-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 16,842, the health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the new cases found since Aug. 15, 163 were imported from overseas while the remaining 2,899 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Of the new cases, 3,033 came from the Delta variant and 29 from Alpha.

Among the combined cases involving the variants, 13,454 stemmed from the Delta variant, 3,217 from Alpha, 149 from Beta, and 22 from Gamma.

The four variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,509 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 239,287. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 49 straight days.

Among the new cases, 39 were imported from overseas, raising the combined figure to 13,232.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

8 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

14 minutes ago
 Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

23 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

31 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

48 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.