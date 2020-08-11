UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Reports 34 More COVID-19 Cases, 14,660 In Total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 34 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,660.

The daily caseload moved between 20 and 50 in recent days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,572.

The domestic infections grew in double digits owing to infections relevant to church services.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 305. The total fatality rate stood at 2.08 percent.

A total of 71 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,729. The total recovery rate was 93.65 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.63 million people, among whom 1,605,695 tested negative for the virus and 17,489 are being checked.

