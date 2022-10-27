UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 34,987 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM

S.Korea reports 34,987 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 34,987 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,431,105, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 40,842 the previous day, but it was higher than 25,376 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Among the new cases, 55 were imported, lifting the total to 69,482.

For the past week, the daily average number of domestic cases was 30,187.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 242, unchanged from the previous day.

Twenty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 29,069. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

