UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 36,159 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

S.Korea reports 36,159 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 36,159 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections in the country to 24,709,789, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 39,425 in the previous day and lower than 41,269 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 29,569.

Among the new cases, 379 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 66,720.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 375, down 26 from the previous day.

Forty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,318. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

1 hour ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

2 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.