S.Korea reports 36,159 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 36,159 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections in the country to 24,709,789, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 39,425 in the previous day and lower than 41,269 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 29,569.

Among the new cases, 379 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 66,720.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 375, down 26 from the previous day.

Forty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 28,318. The total fatality rate was 0.11 percent.