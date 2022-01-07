S.Korea reports 3,717 more COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 3,717 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 657,508.

The daily caseload was down from 4,125 in the previous day amid the tightened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 979 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,224 and 172 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,154, or 32.

7 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 188 were imported, lifting the total to 18,458.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 839, down 43 from the previous day.

Forty-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,932. The total fatality rate was 0.90 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,313,710 people, or 86.4 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 42,844,783, or 83.5 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 20,054,929, or 39.1 percent of the population.