Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

S.Korea reports 38,882 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 38,882 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,680,142, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 39,196 in the previous day, but it doubled from 19,308 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 29,863.

Among the new cases, 261 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 38,599.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 65, down four from the previous day.

Sixteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,712. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

