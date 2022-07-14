UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 39,196 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 01:20 PM

S.Korea reports 39,196 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 39,196 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,641,278, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 40,266 the previous day, but it doubled 18,504 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 27,071.

Among the new cases, 338 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 38,341.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 69, up 2 from the previous day.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

4 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.