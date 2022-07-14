S.Korea reports 39,196 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 39,196 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,641,278, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 40,266 the previous day, but it doubled 18,504 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 27,071.

Among the new cases, 338 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 38,341.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 69, up 2 from the previous day.