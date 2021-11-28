UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 3,928 More COVID-19 Cases, Starting Entrance Restriction On 8 African Nations

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 3,928 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 440,896.

The daily caseload was down from 4,068 in the previous day owing to fewer tests over the weekend, but it marked the country's highest Saturday figure since the first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,668 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,083 and 276 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 866, or 22.2 percent of the total local transmission.

