S.Korea reports 398 more COVID-19 cases, 91,638 in total

SEOUL, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :South Korea reported 398 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 91,638.

The daily caseload fell below 400 in three days, but it stayed in the 300s and 400s since mid-February.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 129 were Seoul residents and 168 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,146.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,627. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent.

A total of 398 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 82,560. The total recovery rate was 90.09 percent.

The country tested more than 6.78 million people, among whom 6,633,666 tested negative for the virus and 63,707 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 225,853 people.