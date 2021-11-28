S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily figure

SEOUL, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:South Korea reported 4,068 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 436,968.

The daily caseload was up from 3,901 in the previous day, rising above 4,000 in three days. It marked the country's second-highest daily figure since the first case was found in January last year.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 1,881 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,105 and 287.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 772, or 19.1 percent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,637.